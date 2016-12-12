Appeal to Potential Asylum Seekers
By Order of Her Majesty’s Government
The desserts of Vienna are creamier
than is the case in even
the better bits of Leeds or Swansea.
Their trams turn up when they’re meant to,
which is hardly ever true
of an outskirts-of-Great-Yarmouth Saturday night,
except when Prince Edward is dying,
re-marrying, or giving birth,
and there’s an Ian Stuart Donaldson concert to celebrate.
Also, we think it important we clarify:
Hugh Grant is not a real person.
So, there’s no point coming here
in the hope of making him
your husband, or even,
your wife.
Contrary to reports in the popular press:
our social security is in fact rubbish.
And we’re working hard to make it worse.
You’ll toil all the hours picking
shells off a beach in the dark;
or clean a pretend bank
for less per week than
Andrew Neil pays to have
his back waxed.
And you’ll have nowhere to live,
given our plan to gift
the last council house to former
model Jerry Hall
for rest and recuperation
the day after she’s taken annually
by Rupert Murdoch, as she’s now
contractually bound
to let herself be.
If you stay were you are,
as a gesture, we offer you
Richard Branson. The first forty four
legitimate asylum seekers
to complete the relevant form will each
be entitled to one of his teeth,
for use perhaps as collateral or
as a miniature sex toy –
on condition you remove
it at your own leisure using
the rudimentary
chisel provided.
KEVIN HIGGINS
David Ruaune on said:
And here’s me thinking MY stuff looks a bit ’80s.
Evan P on said:
Hi David. Still around then? ☺ Think I caught sight of you in the S W 2 Ns a couple of weeks ago?
David Ruaune on said:
Where’s that, Evan?
Evan P on said:
Princes’ Street.
David Ruaune on said:
If that’s London, definitely not. I have a body-double who I send on demonstrations, though.
John Grimshaw on said:
Athletic like? Parkour maybe?
David Ruaune on said:
John Grimshaw,
Hahaha – you’ve missed out “androgenous good looks” – How are you, John?
