Best Christmas advert, ever

An older Polish man learns English, an advert for a Polish internet auction site. A good riposte to the likes of Nigel Farage
brianthedog on said:
A lovely advert and interesting that everyone shown in Poland was white and the advert had to come to Britain to see a multi cultural society. Says more positive things about our country than Poland.
Andy Newman on said:
I have worked in Poland, and that is true to life
brianthedog on said:
Andy Newman,
One gets the feeling its a country that is not very welcoming to immigrants.
Andy Newman on said:
There is very little to entice anyone
brianthedog on said:
Andy Newman,
Which makes the argument (not yours I know) that Brexit was driven by racism a bit farcical.
Britain has its problems for sure but we are one of the most multi cultural and accepting of immigrants in Europe and the working class are usually the first to mix and have relationships.
jock mctrousers on said:
Hmmm….. could you really call skin colour a culture? How does that work?
brianthedog on said:
jock mctrousers,
Hmmm bizarre …….Look up what the definition of what a multi cultural society is or if you live in any major city in England stick your neck out the window then you might find out and realise what it is and how it works.
British Afro Caribbean woman with a Polish man in advert with their child for example as opposed to more or less white Polish (Catholics) in Poland.
Are you trying to be dim or obtuse?
(Catholics) in Poland.
I am not sure if you are trying to be dim or obtuse.
Bizarre!
Francis King on said:
Try to imagine the scenario the other way around – a Brit taking the trouble to learn a little Polish in preparation for a family visit to Poland… Ha! Brits often don’t even bother to learn the local language even if we’re moving abroad, let alone only visiting. Multicultural, us? Yes, but only on our own terms.
Brianthedog on said:
Francis King,
Try to imagine millions of British moving to Poland of different races, ethnic back grounds and faiths.
Jellytot on said:
Brianthedog,
I don’t know what point you are trying to make? Britain is multi ethnic because of it’s history vis a vis Empire. Poland has a totally different history and position in the world. By what dynamic would 100’s of thousands of Jamaicans and Indians have rocked up to Warsaw or Gdansk??
Are you trying to.say there is widespread racism in Eastern Europe….Yes there is….there is in China too and lots of other places….and so ??
brianthedog on said:
Jellytot,
The point I was trying to make was very clear at the beginning of the thread and still stands.
Britain is a multi-cultural country which in the main is a good thing, the working class in Britain have usually been the most accepting in terms of integration and the argument that Brexit was driven by racism farcical. Britain for all its faults is one of the most integrated and tolerant countries in Europe. What I will add is that the neo-liberal EU and its obsession with ‘freedom of movement’ is what is breaking it.
What has got empire got to do with nearly a million Polish living in the UK, unless you mean the EU empire?
The Hungarians had an empire too and is one of the most anti immigrant, anti refugee and racist countries in Europe with very little diversity.
Francis King on said:
The trouble with all your foreigners, right, is they’re not as tolerant as your English…
Richard Farnos on said:
brianthedog,
So I take it, Brian, that you think that freedom of movement is a bad idea? If so why?
Brianthedog on said:
Richard Farnos,
You should had taken the time to read why on a previous thread.
Free movement is driven by big business and the EU.
Statistical evidence that it suppresses wages in low wage sectors which has an adverse impact on the working class.
Creates culture of fear, exploitation and high staff turnover – ASOS, Sports Direct and Hotel Industry. Helps create union free zones.
Denudes countries like Poland of many of its workers whilst putting them in competition with workers here.
I can understand political liberals and their economic neo liberalsism wanting a huge reserve army of workers at their disposal but I am at a loss as to why socialists and trade unionists would support or want this.
Brianthedog on said:
Francis King,
Would help if your English actually made sense
Richard Farnos on said:
Brianthedog,
Do these supposed problems with the free movement of people exist inside a country such as ours where there is considerable economic variability from region to region? If not why? and If so, do you support from limiting the movement of people around the UK? Oh and what your position on the free movement of capital?
jock mctrousers on said:
Is this a quote from a poem or something? I just don’t get what this ” ( catholic) thing is about? Why the brackets? Are you saying that Afro-Caribbean (probably Protestant) and Catholic Pole are an example of multi-culture? I certainly accept that religion is a culture, but so what? Northern Ireland is our most striking example of multi-culture by that measure.
Your post seems a few commas short of a passable English sentence.
Brianthedog on said:
jock mctrousers,
Apologies the last part got lost as I was typing it out on a phone and was unable to find it or delete it.
However the first part is readable and so was my previous posts. Can’t have a discussion if you don’t understand the difference between a multi cultural and a almost mono cultural society.
Playing dumb just because reality doesn’t fit into your world view get us nowhere.
Brianthedog on said:
Richard Farnos,
Liberal twaddle. Yawn.
jock mctrousers on said:
I totally agree with this. Are there 2 (or more ) people using the name Brianthedog here?
Brianthedog on said:
jock mctrousers,
No and your point is?
Brianthedog on said:
http://m.huffpost.com/uk/entry/13582224
brianthedog on said:
“Diane Abbott Is Channelling Thatcher – Only She Doesn’t Realise It”
Paul Embery
Regional Secretary (London), Fire Brigades Union
http://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/paul-embery/diane-abbott-margaret-thatcher_b_13582224.html
jock mctrousers on said:
It’s what YOUR point is that’s the question.
jock mctrousersQuote text Reply
brianthedog on said:
Jezz you are hard work sometimes.
Richard Farnos on said:
Evidently Brian has so little confidence in his arguments that he has to resort to abuse. How sad.
Karl Stewart on said:
I think the advert’s brilliant – very moving.
As for the issue of immigration, I think people are wrong to stress about it.
Francis King on said:
You have to read it in an Alf Garnett voice. And lighten up.
jock mctrousers on said:
I actually WATCHED that advert just now for the first time. You’re kidding me? We’re supposed to weep tears of ging gang gooly gooly rainbow nation celebration on finding that a Polish millionaire (look at his house) has a mixed-race grandchild in England? Note the message that this not all Poles are ten -to – a – room wage undercutting losers?
Let me say that there are some assumptions built into this sentimental drivel which should be very troubling for socialists.
Karl Stewart on said:
jock mctrousers,
I bet you thought Bambi asked for it as well didn’t you…
Brianthedog on said:
jock mctrousers,
Bah Humbug!
jock mctrousers on said:
Karl Stewart,
now you come to mention it…
jim mclean on said:
Brexit was White on White animosity
jim mclean on said:
well that is a shite post,
jock mctrousers on said:
well, thanks for the considered critique.
Francis King on said:
And? Not all Poles in Britain are ‘ten-to–a–room wage undercutting losers’, surely?
jock mctrousers on said:
Y
Yes, well that’s at least a point…. I don’t want to make a meal of this but the main problem I have with it is the assumption of ‘normalcy”, the old Pole who is ‘just like us’ – a rich Tory grandee living in the shires has a non-white grandchild – seems a bit patronising, and accepting of the mainstream value system, I don’t myself think of ten-the-room migrants as ‘losers’ and shire tory grandees as normal and nice, but I think this clip DOES!
