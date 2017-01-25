Community need to face the consequences

The criterion for success for any trade union campaign is whether or not it leaves organisation weaker or stronger.
A hundred years ago, the German socialist, Rosa Luxemburg, observed that trade union organisation was a “labour of Sisyphus”, comparing it to the mythological figure who was doomed to an eternity of pushing a rock up hill, only for it to roll back to the bottom each time.
It is certainly true that the nature of capitalist competition between companies means that the commercial context that businesses operate in is always changing, and that in the final analysis there is a conflict of interest between employers who wish to get more work for less money, and employees who wish to be treated with dignity and respect, and to be paid a fair wage. In that respect no negotiated deal is ever final, and the process of industrial relations is never ending.
However, unlike Sisyphus, trade unions can grow and become stronger through that process. It is through the very process of collectively organizing around grievances, or campaigning to improve pay and terms and conditions, through using creative collective pressure to impose upon employers, that trade union capacity is built. As trade union members step forward to be shop stewards to organize and persuade their work colleagues, as they educate and inform themselves, and become educated by their union, as they share experience and network with other activists, participating in the democratic processes of their union, then that builds capacity and workplace strength.
It is by this standard that we should judge the decision by Community, the relatively small union with its historical base in Iron and Steel, to sign a single union sweetheart deal with ASOS, and XPO logistics, who have been the focus of a campaign by GMB for the last two years.
Organisation at the Barnsley distribution centre has been built by GMB. It is GMB who have a network of stewards and activists. Community has nothing.
The most bizarre aspect is that reportedly, ASOS has signed all of their staff into membership of Community, with the subscriptions free for six months. Individual members have to inform HR if they wish to leave. Clearly, it is no longer lawful for an employer to require a member of staff to be a member of a particular union, which explains why individuals are being given the option of leaving.
But at the end of the six month period, what will happen?
Community’s collusion with ASOS to seek to derail the GMB’s campaign is frankly scabbing. Just as EETPU were expelled from the TUC for organizing TNT workers at Wapping to empower a scab operation to break the print unions, Community have stepped over the line, and should face the consequences.
brianthedog on said:
Just got informed of this as its doing the rounds in the Houses of Parliament amongst some Labour MP’s.
Truly shocking, opportunistic scab behaviour.
brianthedog
Karl Stewart on said:
Disgraceful behaviour. And not the first time this organisation has acted in this way.
As a GMB member myself, I think a formal complaint should be taken up with the TUC about this.
Karl Stewart
Andy Newman on said:
I understand GMB has written to all Labour MPs about it
Andy Newman
Andy Newman on said:
I have now inserted a photo of the announcement from the employer. Note that all employees are enrolled, which will be free for 6 months.
At the end of 6 months are they intending to deduct Community’s subs from wages by check off? If people haven’t individually and voluntarily joined and signed an authority, that would be an unlawful deduction of wages.
Or are ASOS planning to pay people’s subscriptions indefinately, offering Community membership as a benefit in kind, in which case that would jeopardise Community’s status of independence with the Certification Officer
Andy Newman
Karl Stewart on said:
What can GMB branches do to help? Send letters to TUC condemning Community?
Karl Stewart
Karl Stewart on said:
I’ve been told this – and the previous outrageous sweetheart deal with Whistl/TNT a few years ago – is down to one particular individual officer with some kind of grudge against the trade union movement.
I wonder what the steelworkers’ section of Community think of this?
Karl Stewart
brianthedog on said:
Karl Stewart,
Les Bayliss National Officer of Community was previously under police investigation regarding large amounts of money and a charity he was involved with.
brianthedog
brianthedog on said:
https://www.morningstaronline.co.uk/a-c56b-Asos-sign-sweetheart-deal-with-Community#.WIkhvYXXLD4
https://www.ft.com/content/e990cf28-e263-11e6-8405-9e5580d6e5fb
brianthedogQuote text Reply