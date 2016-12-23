Of Course They Know It’s Christmas

after Midge Ure & Bob Geldof

It’s Christmastime; and there’s every reason to be afraid

At Christmastime, we let the light love us and we banish shame

Down our streets of plenty we can spread the smirk of money

Throw your arms around a former bass guitarist

Whose name you think is Chris at Christmastime

But ping your pennies at the other ones

In the long line outside the foodbank

As you drive loudly past

In your silver BMW

Because it’s better than paying tax

At Christmastime

It gets hard, though not as hard as it used to, when you’re having fun

With a reupholstered former model who claims to be a cousin

Of General Pinochet’s personal physician

There’s a world outside your triple-gazed PVC window

And it’s a world of fear and hate

Where the only water flowing is the bitter sting

Of an accountant from Penge

Peeing on rough sleepers

Because his train is late again

We could’ve kept our enormous

Mouths shut, or had the good taste

To be found dead in suspicious

Circumstances at least a decade ago

Instead we offer

A bunch of rock stars who’d be forgotten

If it wasn’t for this old song

And the alarms that go off there

Are the clanging chimes of private property

Well tonight thank Lucifer it’s them instead of Bono

And there will be ice in sleeping bags this Christmastime

The greatest gift they’ll get this year is death

Remind them that it’s Christmastime

In case they missed the ads

KEVIN HIGGINS