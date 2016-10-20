Crowdfunding the Left Book Club

The new LBC started last year and has publsished some great books, including Kevin Ovenden’s Syriza, along with books on the housing crisis, austerity, the politics of music and more… They are now crowdfunding to expand online and get reading groups going.
A worthy cause, I have donated, I hope you will too.
John Grimshaw on said:
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-south-east-wales-37689736
Sorry off message I know.
Lefen Ap Richard on said:
Excellent.
I will say that one of the best LBC publications was Red Star Over China by Edgar Snow.
I did have a copy but lent it out. I just hope the comrade I lent it to enjoyed it as much as I did.
Andy Newman on said:
🙂