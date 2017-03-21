Death of a peacemaker

This from Kyle Paisley; a remarkable testament to the life Martin McGuinness led.
“Very sorry to hear of the passing of Martin McGuinness. Look back with pleasure at the remarkable year he and my father spent in power together and the great good they did together. Will never forget his ongoing care for my father in his ill health.”
In the words of Gerry Adams,
“Throughout his life Martin showed great determination, dignity and humility and it was no different during his short illness. He was a passionate republican who worked tirelessly for peace and reconciliation and for the re-unification of his country. But above all he loved his family and the people of Derry and he was immensely proud of both.”
Can’t add to that.
