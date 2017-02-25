Following Amazon Prime’s recent dramatisation of Philip K Dick’s “Man in the High Castle”, and BBC’s current drama called SS GB, there is clearly a vogue for alternative history imagining a Nazi victory over Britain in World War Two.
It is worth rembering the compelling and controversial “It Happened Here”, a 1960s semi-amateur feature by Kevin Brownlow of what Britain would have been like under Nazi occupation.
Here is a review I wrote of it in 2008
The premise of the film is that Britain was conquered in 1940, and the film is set in 1944 when military resistance to the occupation has began to resurface. What makes the film so remarkable is that it is centred around the experience of collaborators, in the fictitious but all too believable, Immediate Action movement, some of whom are British fascists, some of whom are pragmatic people just seeking to work within the existing political framework, and some are ordinary people misguidedly pushed towards supporting the Nazis through having been caught in the crossfire of anti-fascist partisan violence.
Because of course the political lesson of saying “it happened here” is not that Britain could lose a war and be occupied; but that there would have been willing British hands to participate in pogroms of the Jews, persecution of trade unionists and communists, and murder of the sick and infirm. The genius of the film is the mundanity and domestic familiarity of the British collaborators.
In some places the acting is a little creaky, and the film starts a little slow by modern standards, but is has a great deal of verisimilitude, and is actually thoroughly gripping. Indeed, the film had a little too much verisimilitude and was very controversial because it used real fascists to play key roles, and even included a six minute section where Colin Jordan, leader of Britain’s fascists in the 1960s plays the role of a collaborator being questioned about his anti-semitic beliefs. This section was removed from the original cinema release but is restored to the DVD version.
This of course raises the question of under what circumstances it is permissible to provide fascists with a platform to put forward their views. There is no doubt that the six minute section with Colin Jordan makes very uncomfortable viewing. But the overall context of the film is deeply anti-fascist, and exposing the strong sympathy that the then contemporary fascists had for Hitler’s Germany, and the fact that the British fascists in the 1960s were prepared to boast that they would indeed have been collaborators in an occupation, did more to discredit the fascists than build support for them.
I have not seen this but it would be fascinating to watch.
I think a successful Nazi invasion of the UK would have produced a response a bit like in the Channel Islands – a fair amount of collaboration and fraternisation. Given that the UK is bigger and there is more room to hide, there might have been a significant guerrilla movement.
I’ve just returned from a trip to Amsterdam. Anne Frank Huis is closed for
works, but I can highly recommend the Dutch Resistance Museum. Who could
imagine a Queen in exile calling upon railway workers to strike? She did!
The difficulty of armed resistance if Nazis has occupied Britain would have
been the lack of a base for external supplies. That was a crucial role that
the unconquered UK played for resistance in all countries within flying
range.
Apart from fascists, one group that also played a big role in helping this movie get made was science fiction fandom, with a lot of extras and such being played by well known (well…) science fiction fans of the time.
I recall seeing this donkeys years ago.
There is a good bit at the end when some British Partisans (they may even be communist….although B&W I think there is what is supposed to be a Red flag flying from their jeep) machine gun a load of English Waffen SS soldiers in a field….from the fictional “Black Prince” divison no less !
I only found out a few years back that there was an actual small unit of British POW’s who volunteered to serve in the Waffen SS. The so-called ‘British Freecorps’. No more than about 50 and they saw no action. There were a few former Blackshirts amoung them but most did it to escape the rigours of the POW camps.
Fascinating stuff.
