Momentum’s broad left slate

Momentum is currently conducting its internal elections. Fortunately there are a number of sensible broad left candidates, who if elected, will move the organisation forwards, away from intra-left squabbling, and focus on working to strengthen the left generally under JC’s leadership, and securing a Labour victory at the general election.

These are the candidates I recommend

London and South East

Puru Miah

Pascale Mitchell

David Braniff-Herbert

Christine Shawcroft

Wales, South West, West Midlands, East Midlands, Eastern division

Cecile Wright

Martin Menear

Sam Poulson

Liz Hames

Northern Division (Northeast, North west, Scotland, Yorkshire and Humber)

Gemma Thornton

Nav Mishra

Elizabeth Hayden

John Taylor