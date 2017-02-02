Momentum’s broad left slate

Posted by on

Category
Articles

Momentum is currently conducting its internal elections. Fortunately there are a number of sensible broad left candidates, who if elected, will move the organisation forwards, away from intra-left squabbling, and focus on working to strengthen the left generally under JC’s leadership, and securing a Labour victory at the general election.

These are the candidates I recommend

London and South East

Puru Miah

Pascale Mitchell

David Braniff-Herbert

Christine Shawcroft

Wales, South West, West Midlands, East Midlands, Eastern division

Cecile Wright

Martin Menear

Sam Poulson

Liz Hames

Northern Division (Northeast, North west, Scotland, Yorkshire and Humber)

Gemma Thornton

Nav Mishra

Elizabeth Hayden

John Taylor

Related posts

from Socialist Unity


Momentum’s broad left slate

As soon as this pub closes

Community need to face the consequences

How we adapt to the new Trade Union Act

Corbyn’s vision

Momentum becomes fit for purpose

Of course they know it’s Christmas

Appeal to Potential Asylum Seekers

Best Christmas advert, ever

3 comments on “Momentum’s broad left slate

  1. Jimmy Haddow on said:

    LOL —- MOMENTUM is finished as a left organisation to change the Labour Party; all it will become is an organisation to develop the political careers of young, and middle aged, parliamentary wannabees for after the 2020 election. While it is still possible that that the third Blairite coup which is just started may trigger another wave of people to get active especially trade unionists, without Corbyn, McDonnell and so on, actually starting to move leftwards again he will be finished and the “Great British Coup” will have taken place in real life rather than just on the pages of a book.

      Quote text  Reply

  3. Jellytot on said:

    Jimmy Haddow,

    So Momentum are finished ? Unlike the Socialist Party (or Militant or the RSL or whatever you call yourselves) ??

    I’ll tell you what. Come back and lecture us when you are bigger than the SWP. Shouldn’t the fact that you’re not larger than that shower (even after Delta) tell you something?

      Quote text  Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *