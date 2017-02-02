Momentum’s broad left slate

Momentum is currently conducting its internal elections. Fortunately there are a number of sensible broad left candidates, who if elected, will move the organisation forwards, away from intra-left squabbling, and focus on working to strengthen the left generally under JC’s leadership, and securing a Labour victory at the general election.
These are the candidates I recommend
Puru Miah
Pascale Mitchell
David Braniff-Herbert
Christine Shawcroft
Wales, South West, West Midlands, East Midlands, Eastern division
Cecile Wright
Martin Menear
Sam Poulson
Liz Hames
Northern Division (Northeast, North west, Scotland, Yorkshire and Humber)
Gemma Thornton
Nav Mishra
Elizabeth Hayden
John Taylor
Jimmy Haddow on said:
LOL —- MOMENTUM is finished as a left organisation to change the Labour Party; all it will become is an organisation to develop the political careers of young, and middle aged, parliamentary wannabees for after the 2020 election. While it is still possible that that the third Blairite coup which is just started may trigger another wave of people to get active especially trade unionists, without Corbyn, McDonnell and so on, actually starting to move leftwards again he will be finished and the “Great British Coup” will have taken place in real life rather than just on the pages of a book.
Jimmy HaddowQuote text Reply
Jellytot on said:
Thank you for this useful slate Andy
JellytotQuote text Reply
Jellytot on said:
Jimmy Haddow,
So Momentum are finished ? Unlike the Socialist Party (or Militant or the RSL or whatever you call yourselves) ??
I’ll tell you what. Come back and lecture us when you are bigger than the SWP. Shouldn’t the fact that you’re not larger than that shower (even after Delta) tell you something?
JellytotQuote text Reply