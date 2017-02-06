Opposing Trump can unite the left after Brexit

David Frum’s article in The Atlantic “How to Build an Autocracy” not surprisingly gained a great deal of attention because of the all too plausible way that it highlighted how the constitutional checks and balances of the US political system can fail, if those whose job is to exercise those checks and balances instead find that conformity to presidential power serves their personal ambitions better. But also because Frum is himself a Republican insider, a former speechwriter for President George w Bush, and has an insider’s insight into the processes.
In particular, Frum shows how strategy of delegitimisation of critical journalism is used to seek to silence dissent. For example Trump’s attempt to shut out CNN for having told the truth, by the staggering accusation that they were the purveyors of fake news.
One story, still supremely disturbing, exemplifies the falsifying method. During November and December, the slow-moving California vote count gradually pushed Hillary Clinton’s lead over Donald Trump in the national popular vote further and further: past 1 million, past 1.5 million, past 2 million, past 2.5 million. Trump’s share of the vote would ultimately clock in below Richard Nixon’s in 1960, Al Gore’s in 2000, John Kerry’s in 2004, Gerald Ford’s in 1976, and Mitt Romney’s in 2012—and barely ahead of Michael Dukakis’s in 1988.
This outcome evidently gnawed at the president-elect. On November 27, Trump tweeted that he had in fact “won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.” He followed up that astonishing, and unsubstantiated, statement with an escalating series of tweets and retweets.
It’s hard to do justice to the breathtaking audacity of such a claim. If true, it would be so serious as to demand a criminal investigation at a minimum, presumably spanning many states. But of course the claim was not true. Trump had not a smidgen of evidence beyond his own bruised feelings and internet flotsam from flagrantly unreliable sources. Yet once the president-elect lent his prestige to the crazy claim, it became fact for many people. A survey by YouGov found that by December 1, 43 percent of Republicans accepted the claim that millions of people had voted illegally in 2016.
A clear untruth had suddenly become a contested possibility.
Chillingly, Trump has issued the following hardly veiled threat.
AT A RALLY Grand Rapids, Michigan, in December, Trump got to talking about Vladimir Putin. “And then they said, ‘You know he’s killed reporters,’ ” Trump told the audience. “And I don’t like that. I’m totally against that. By the way, I hate some of these people, but I’d never kill them. I hate them. No, I think, no—these people, honestly—I’ll be honest. I’ll be honest. I would never kill them. I would never do that. Ah, let’s see—nah, no, I wouldn’t. I would never kill them. But I do hate them.”
The significance of the massive outpouring of protest against Trump, both in the USA and internationally, is that that process of democratic engagement itself acts as a counterbalance, that incentivizes those with constitutional power to trim the ambitions of the presidency to exercise those powers. Had the American public been quiescent over the travel ban, had there been no wave of international reaction, then Judge James Robart in Seattle would have been less likely to declare the ban unconstitutional. And of course that action by the courts has itself given wings to the opposition to Trump.
That is why those who equate Trump and Brexit as parallel political phenomena are so wrong (though it is an argument more likely to occur on Social Media than in real life!)
The difficulty that many of us felt who supported the Remain campaign, but who had few illusions about the EU, was that we saw the actually existing Brexit campaign as being dominated by unsavoury rights wingers, and that the arguments for a progressive exit were coming from weaker and more marginal forces, who could not shape events. As such the referendum campaign did unleash a backlash of anti-immigrant sentiment; and the process of Brexit is in the hands of an untrustworthy Conservative government.
But for those of us who had not drunk the EU Koolaid, the EU is not itself inherently progressive, and leaving the EU, while this continues to represent a serious challenge in terms of jobs and employment rights, is still a political event susceptible to multiple outcomes. In the actually existing circumstances of 2016, the forces of the political right did get a boost by the Brexit vote, but that is not necessarily irreversible. Brexit is a political phenomenon which is not necessarily inherently right wing, even if it is most associated with right wing politicians like UKIP. The outcomes, while remaining pregnant with the possibility of disaster, can still be shaped by political and trade union action into something better.
In contrast, notwithstanding the anti-establishment populism which attracted many blue-collar Americans to invest hope in Trump, there is actually no possible progressive dimension to his successful election. Trump is inherently right wing.
Indeed, the foolhardiness of those who equate Trump and Brexit resides in the fact that their position can only weaken the unity of the left. In reality the opposite is the case, the mass movement that is growing against Trump, including the excellent leadership that has come from the Labour Party over this issue, has the potential of reversing the rise of racism that has grown since the referendum.
The tasks of the movement are clear. To argue for the strongest possible protection of jobs and employment rights during the Brexit process. To oppose racism, a task given a boost by the opposition to Trump; and to build and strengthen the unity of the left and the trade unions.
Excellent article Andy, and extremely timely as well.
I’ve been trying to argue exactly (well, more or less) the same position and it is a vitally important point to establish – Trump and Brexit are wholly different occurences.
To overcome the widespread view that they are the same, the left needs to politically take on and defeat the likes of idiot-boy Owen Jones, who is actively striving to split the left on precisely that question.
Did anybody actually notice that Trump withdrew the US from TIPP? A spanner in the works of neo-liberalism surely and TIPP is a mechainism designed to isolate China economically on the Pacific rim.
Or are we all suddenly fans of TIPP now because Trump has abandoned it?
Re: Owen Jones.
Not particularly a fan but liked Chavs and maximum respect to the guy for not allowing himself to be used by the SWP’s front Stand Up to Racism…..a vehicle for them to recruit young women.
Jellytot,
No-one’s a fan of TTIP. I’m opposing Trump because he’s a fascist.
Owen Jones is an attention-seeking spolit brat, who’s throwing a tantrum because he doesn’t control the anti-Trump protests.
He’s OK working with the BBC which covered up Saville’s multiple rapes, he’s OK working with the LibDems who covered up Cyril Smith’s rapes, and Jeremy Thorpe.
He’s OK working with the Tories, who covered up the misfire of a trident missile.
He’s OK working with Blairites who backed the invasion of Iraq.
But he won’t work with the StWC.
Trump is not a fascist. Not by any measure.
He isn’t a fascist, I agree.
But he represents something different from fascism that is also a deep threat to not only the left, and oppressive to women and non-whites, but also a threat to the operation of democracy and the rule of law.
I think that there has always been a danger for Owen Jones (and Laurie Penny, and others like them) of having been given a platform for expressing their views, without them having any real achievements behind them, or accountability to, or even experience of working with, broader organisations and coalitions.
Of course there is no obligation for Owen Jones or anyone else to work with the SWP, or its front organisation. I don’t agree that he is having a tantrum because he doesn’t control it, I think it is more mundane than that, Owen Jones just massively overestimates the importance of what Owen Jones thinks or says about anything. And sees every issue through the prism of what it means to himself
Andy Newman,
What is Trump’s relationship to globalisation and neo-liberalism? Especially in the light of his seeming abandonment of TTIP?
Trump continues to personally benefit from globalisation (his brand name clothing line was and maybe still is made in China….much to the amusement of the late night talk show hosts), therefore, is he just another opportunist huckster playing to the hopes and fears of working and middle class people who have genuinely lost out in globalisation but whom he will ultimately betray with essentially neo-liberal business as usual?
Or does he represent something more substantive? A wing of American capitalism, more traditionalist as opposed to hi tech, that wants to pull back from globalisation?
As for Trump being a fascist. Remember that Hitler took over Germany in an incredibly short time because he had a disciplined Party and street army that represented a dual power scenario autonomous of the German State that could enforce his will (allied to the fact that the German state and Capitalism willingly rolled over and acquiesced).
Trump’s influence is not independent of the existing US power structures, he has no street army or disciplined third party. He is a prisoner of the existing elites at the same time being essentially one of them (albeit with eccentricities). They probably regard him as a price worth paying to keep the undoubtedtly restless “rabble” in line, people who have seen the post war social contract wither on the vine. A large part of that contract was the promise that if White Americans worked hard their kids would have a better life than them. Excepting a thin layer of the super rich, that’s over in the West.
Anyway If he steps too far out of line they will surely do to him what they did to Nixon. The mechainisms are there.
US power institutions are as solid as they ever were and can withstand a few bellicose Tweets.
But don’t underestimate the hollowing out of the party political system, and the paralysis of ruling elites who simply don’t know what to do, or are unwilling to abandon short term personal interests for long term common good.
The last couple of years have taught me only this. I understand nothing and can predict nothing!
I think it is far too early to make any coherent sense of Trump’s policy positions, other than he stands for his own personal vanity and enrichment.
Karl Stewart,
Trump is many things but he is not fascist.
By stating this you are playing into the same liberal hysteria that is and was being used here in the UK that Brexit was all about bigotry and racism.
It also plays into what you are previously arguing against and what the liberals deliberately want to portray as Trump and Brexit are one and the same thing.
I wouldn’t too hard on yourself.
Hardly anyone predicted Brexit or Trump (Farage and Boris Johnson couldn’t quite believe it that Night and Trump too was stunned when the electoral college map was showing a sea of GOP red in the swing states)….so you’re not alone.
None of us realised how far the political alienation and rot had set it. I am slowly beginning to understand.
Woe betide the Labour party if they, like the Dems, think that a coalition of the urban middle classes and ethnic minorities will deliver them victory.
On the debate over whether Trump is a fascist, this is a good article about that https://livesrunning.wordpress.com/2016/12/05/after-fascism-what/
I agree Brexit doesn’t represent the same kind of movement as Trumpism – I only need to think of the people in my office who were ecstatic about Brexit, yet horrified when Trump was elected. These people aren’t racist however like most people, they held some racist ideas, and some of these were encouraged by the Leave campaign and informed their position on the EU. However, they could be convinced that a vote for Brexit wasn’t a racist vote…this was hardly the case for Trump. You would have to have been living in a cave not to think that Trump was a racist. During the election campaign, it was shown that every time Trump was called a racist by an opponent, his approval went up not down.
That being said, it should be acknowledged that Trump is part of a wider international phenomenon of a rise of the populist and far right, which is challenging the neoliberal globilisation consensus with racism, nationalism and protectionism; as well as mobilising against liberal social gains (women’s rights, lgbt rights, etc.). Brexit in and of itself wasn’t simply a part of that, but the British manifestation of this process fed off it, grew out of it, and is arguably stronger than ever as a result of it.
Tim N,
Key swing state white working class areas in the rust belt that voted for Obama in 08 voted for Trump in 16.
I assume these people were not hard bitten racists in 08 ?!
It’s only when Trump pivoted to the slogan “Drain the Swamp” (in realtion to Washington corruptuon) in the final weeks of his campaign that his numbers rose.
It wasn’t a racist vote primarily. It is about deep alienation. Surely a concept that Marxists should understand. Marx wrote about it.
