Theresa May’s conference speech

“What’s my vision for Britain? My philosophy? My approach?

Today I want to answer that question very directly.” Theresa May

Who am I? And what on earth am I doing here?

Let me be clear. Each time I stand up to speak

as your Prime Minister, the church organist at Midsomer

kills again: the village florist gets it savagely

across the back of the head with a cast iron frying pan

that’s been in the family since seventeen seventy six;

or her lover, the sexton, turns up strip-jack-naked

at the bottom of the better variety of slurry pit…

In my Britain the brothels that serve

next year’s Conservative Party conference

will only employ girls with ‘Best of British’ tattooed

tastefully across their lower backs. Trust me,

when all the relevant members of my cabinet

have had their faces sat on for a fee

by Staffordshire’s finest, the British people will see

we, as a government, are ready to grasp

this once in a generation chance for change.

I will glue our United Kingdom back together,

and never let divisive nationalists,

with the exception of those here amongst us today,

tear us asunder. To this end,

the children of Dundee and Kirkcaldy

will be made recite every morning before Latin

the collected works of Rudyard Kipling;

and every homeowner south of Rickmansworth

on a salary over thrice the national average

will be given a toy Glaswegian each

with a tiny can of Irn Bru preinstalled, courtesy

of the new Department of Citizenship & Ethnic Integrity.

We are not just a party for the big people,

the sort who know what’s in the compromising photographs

the average person must never be allowed see;

we also rely on the votes of those many millions

of little people who believe in

what the big people have in store for them.

Come with me as we rise

to meet this challenge and take

each of them – be they gay

or straight, white or a bit yellow,

complete slap head or hairy all over –

coldly by the gullet

and give them the shaking

we know they deserve.

KEVIN HIGGINS